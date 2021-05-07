Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0261

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $375,381.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

