Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

