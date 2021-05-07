Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $320.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

