HollyGold Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00263237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.89 or 0.01137047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.38 or 0.99916349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

