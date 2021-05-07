Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HEP opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

