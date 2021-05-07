Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $232,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

