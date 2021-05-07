Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $105,000 in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 320,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

