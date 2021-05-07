HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden Sells 17,731 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HNI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 2,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

