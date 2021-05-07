Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

HLT traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. 44,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.45.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.