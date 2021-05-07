Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 36,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,851. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $748.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

