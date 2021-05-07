Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.88, but opened at $47.09. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 54,584 shares traded.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.