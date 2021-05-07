Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $80.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. Henry Schein has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $80.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

