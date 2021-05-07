Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 13,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,497. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.