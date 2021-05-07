Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 3,000 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

