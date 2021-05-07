Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.64

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 147164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

