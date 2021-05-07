Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,633.13

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,633.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00266696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01162397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00760565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.62 or 0.99904552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars.

