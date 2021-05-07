HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 1,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.