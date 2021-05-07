HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €94.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €94.00 ($110.59) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HFG. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR HFG opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €67.66 and its 200-day moving average is €61.31. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

