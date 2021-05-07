Hellenic Coin Market Cap Hits $283.43 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $283.43 million and $338,872.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.23 or 0.00602868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

