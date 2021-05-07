HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded down €0.82 ($0.96) on Thursday, hitting €77.74 ($91.46). The stock had a trading volume of 858,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.