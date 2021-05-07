Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of HR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
