Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

