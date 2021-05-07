Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.10 million-$58.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 762,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,310. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

