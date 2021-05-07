Head to Head Comparison: Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Scout24 alerts:

This table compares Scout24 and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scout24 N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15%

This table compares Scout24 and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 2.82 $40.88 million $0.52 73.52

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Scout24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scout24 and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scout24 0 3 0 0 2.00 Yelp 2 12 5 0 2.16

Yelp has a consensus price target of $33.61, suggesting a potential downside of 12.08%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Scout24.

Summary

Yelp beats Scout24 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.