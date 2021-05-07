Head-To-Head Comparison: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% QDM International N/A N/A -3,802.62%

This table compares QuinStreet and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.99 $18.10 million $0.34 53.88 QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than QDM International.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.64, indicating that its share price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats QDM International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

