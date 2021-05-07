HC Wainwright Trims ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price to $28.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

