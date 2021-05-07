HC Wainwright Raises ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $57.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

