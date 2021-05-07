Hayward Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of HAYW opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,535,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.53% of Hayward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last ninety days.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

