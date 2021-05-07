Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

