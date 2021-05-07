Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $209,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock worth $7,274,374. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

