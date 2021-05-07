Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 539 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $27,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.