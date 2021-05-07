Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 374 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,794 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPLD opened at $40.93 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

