Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $291.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,943.54 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

