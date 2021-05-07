Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after buying an additional 244,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 83,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

FTV stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

