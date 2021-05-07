Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €151.40 ($178.12). 149,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.55. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.