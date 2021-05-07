Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.30

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.