Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228,645 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up 2.8% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.34% of Hanesbrands worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 64,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,152. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

