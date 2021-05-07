Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

