Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $21.73 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,731,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.24% of Heska at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Heska stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

