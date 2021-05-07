Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

