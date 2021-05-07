Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 400,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.88 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

