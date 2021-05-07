Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $198.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

