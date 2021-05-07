Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 90,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $617.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

