Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.