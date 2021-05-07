Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,044. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

