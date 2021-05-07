Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,044. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

