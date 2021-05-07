H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,998. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

