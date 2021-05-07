GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.85, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

