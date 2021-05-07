GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $1,812,000.

NYSE ASPL opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

