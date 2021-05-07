GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.