GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 104.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.00 million, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NPTN. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

