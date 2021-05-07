GWM Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,448,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,874,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000.

MOAT opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $72.77.

